Winter weather travel advisory issued for Toronto ahead of Friday afternoon snow squalls

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto on Friday for incoming snow squalls that are expected for the afternoon into the evening.

“A well organized snow squall originating from Lake Huron will move across the area late this afternoon into this evening,” the statement read.

The weather agency said it’s “very likely” that this band will impact the afternoon and evening commutes in the Golden Horseshoe stretching from Oshawa to Hamilton.

“This band will be capable of producing quick accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in an hour along with sudden reductions to visibility in heavy snow.”

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area have seen winter weather conditions since Wednesday when the region got dumped with snow.

“Now with Arctic air moving over Georgian Bay and Lake Huron, snow squalls will be the winter feature, bringing heavy snow and wind gusts to 70 km/h, making for hazardous travel conditions on the roads,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

Hull added the weather conditions could cause snow squalls to be in place until Saturday, bringing near-blizzard conditions at times.

Gusty winds throughout Friday will reduce visibility for northern parts of the GTA along roads like Highway 400 and Highway 404, he said.

Toronto will see a high of -3 C with a wind chill of -14 for Friday.

Persistant snow squall crossing the 400 and moving through northern parts of the GTA right now but expecting it to swing west towards Toronto by this eve. bringing bursts of heavy snow and reduced visibility. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/2qoSofhBDP — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 28, 2020

