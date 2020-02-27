Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

680 CJOB hockey analyst Leah Hextall joins ‘historic’ Sportsnet Hometown Hockey broadcast

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 5:06 pm
Updated February 27, 2020 6:21 pm
680 CJOB Hockey Analyst and Rogers Sportsnet Play by Play Broadcaster Leah Hextall recapping the scoring plays of the CWHL All Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Supplied Photo .
680 CJOB Hockey Analyst and Rogers Sportsnet Play by Play Broadcaster Leah Hextall recapping the scoring plays of the CWHL All Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Supplied Photo .

A hometown favourite is about to be part of a ground-breaking broadcast.

Hextall on Hockey is heard every Tuesday and Thursday — morning, noon, afternoon, and night on 680 CJOB. Sometimes it’s an opinion piece on the latest success, or failure, of the Winnipeg Jets. Other times it’s providing insight on the direction, or lack of, by the NHL.

READ MORE: Hextall on Hockey: the Winnipeg Jets at the NHL trade deadline

Early next month Leah Hextall will bring her considerable talent to an NHL play-by-play booth to be a part of what will be an historic broadcast on Rogers Sportsnet’s “Hometown Hockey.” In conjunction with International Women’s Day, Hextall will be joined by analyst Cassie Campbell-Pascall and reporter Christine Simpson to form the first-ever all female broadcast team for a nationally televised NHL broadcast when the Calgary Flames host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, March 8.

“Growing up, many of us didn’t see women occupying the space that we will hold during this landmark broadcast,” said Hextall via email. “Representation matters and I’m proud to join such talented women as we continue to push for progress for women and girls.”

Story continues below advertisement

“If you see it,  you can believe that you can be it! “

Tweet This
Cassie Campbell-Pascall and Leah Hextall during the broadcast of a January 2018 CWHL game between the Toronto Furies and Calgary Inferno in Toronto. Supplied photo.
Cassie Campbell-Pascall and Leah Hextall during the broadcast of a January 2018 CWHL game between the Toronto Furies and Calgary Inferno in Toronto. Supplied photo.

“This is exciting! Yes, there will be nerves as I make my NHL PxP debut but I have one of the best there is in Cassie Campbell-Pascall standing beside me,” said Hextall.  “She was with me when I called my very first game in the CWHL and has supported me over the past two years to what will be a great moment on March 8.”

Wage gap continues to affect sports world: female sports expert
Wage gap continues to affect sports world: female sports expert

Hextall and Campbell-Pascall have worked together on six previous broadcasts. The March 8 game will be the twelfth national TV game for Leah on Sportsnet and ESPN.

READ MORE: International Women’s Day 2020: Who is the inspiring woman in your life?

In addition to the three talented women in front of the camera, the broadcast will also be produced by a female production team live from Calgary, Toronto and Salmon Arm, B.C., including Rogers Hometown Hockey executive producer Alison Redmond, game producer Maria Skinner, and director Dawn Landis.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLWinnipeg SportsCalgary FlamesInternational Women’s DayVegas Golden KnightsCWHLHometown HockeyLeah HextallRogers SportsnetCassie Campbell-Pascal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.