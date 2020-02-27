Quebec man pleads guilty to killing sex worker while out on day parole

Send this page to someone via email

A man sentenced to life in prison in 2006 for the murder of his partner has pleaded guilty to killing a sex worker while out on day parole.

Eustachio Gallese, 51, entered the plea to a charge of first-degree murder this morning at the Quebec City courthouse.

He was accused of killing Marylène Lévesque in a Quebec City hotel on Jan. 22.

After initially being charged with second-degree murder, it was upgraded to first-degree murder Monday.

In 2006, Gallese was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 15 years after he killed his 32-year-old partner, Chantale Deschenes, by beating her with a hammer before repeatedly stabbing her.

As part of his day parole, a risk-management strategy was developed to allow Gallese to meet women to respond to his “sexual needs” — a provision that has triggered a full federal probe by the Commissioner of the Correctional Service and the chair of the Parole Board of Canada.

