Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec man pleads guilty to killing sex worker while out on day parole

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2020 12:19 pm
Updated February 27, 2020 12:35 pm
A handful of people who did't show up for jury selection Monday and Wednesday in Quebec City spent the night in jail, Thursday, May 5, 2016.
A 51-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the death of Marylène Lévesque. Global News Files

A man sentenced to life in prison in 2006 for the murder of his partner has pleaded guilty to killing a sex worker while out on day parole.

Eustachio Gallese, 51, entered the plea to a charge of first-degree murder this morning at the Quebec City courthouse.

He was accused of killing Marylène Lévesque in a Quebec City hotel on Jan. 22.

READ MORE: Advocate says murder of Quebec sex worker reveals hypocrisy of prostitution law

After initially being charged with second-degree murder, it was upgraded to first-degree murder Monday.

In 2006, Gallese was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 15 years after he killed his 32-year-old partner, Chantale Deschenes, by beating her with a hammer before repeatedly stabbing her.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of his day parole, a risk-management strategy was developed to allow Gallese to meet women to respond to his “sexual needs” — a provision that has triggered a full federal probe by the Commissioner of the Correctional Service and the chair of the Parole Board of Canada.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Quebec CityViolence Against WomenSex workSex WorkerDay ParoleEustachio GalleseMarylène LevesqueQuebec City courthouse
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.