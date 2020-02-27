Menu

Health

Manitoba children’s advocate urges province to build long-term centre for mental health

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2020 12:07 pm
Manitoba Advocate For Children And Youth Daphne Penrose addresses a news conference in Winnipeg, Friday, Oct.19, 2018.
Manitoba Advocate For Children And Youth Daphne Penrose addresses a news conference in Winnipeg, Friday, Oct.19, 2018. The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s advocate for children and youth is urging the government to build a long-term residential treatment centre for young people with mental-health problems.

Daphne Penrose says in a report on the suicide of a 16-year-old boy named Matthew that he was unable to get the continuing care he needed.

An investigation by Penrose found that Matthew experienced serious and prolonged bullying at school over many years.

His grades dropped, he stopped attending school and he attempted to take his life multiple times.

His family did get help for Matthew through therapy, child welfare, addictions services and police, but the advocate says the teen was unable to get the long-term support he needed.

Penrose is withholding Matthew’s last name for privacy reasons.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Daphne Penrosemanitoba advocate for children reportmanitoba child advocate reportmanitoba child advocate treatment centreManitoba Mental Health for Childrenmental health centre for children manitoba
