Canada

University of British Columbia and faculty sign collective agreement

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 7:06 pm
Faculty members will receive general wage increases of two per cent per year for their three-year contract. .
UBC / Flickr

The board of governors at the University of British Columbia and the UBC Faculty Association have signed a collective bargaining agreement under the government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate

The agreement covers around 4,200 faculty members at the University of British Columbia and the UBC Okanagan campus. The UBC Faculty Association represents professors, instructors, lecturers, sessional lecturers, librarians and program directors in extended learning.

The agreement includes:

  •  a three-year term (July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022)
  •  general wage increases of two per cent per year for the three-year contract
  •  modest funding increases for professional development of full faculty and sessional lecturers to further enhance learning for students, research innovations and productivity

The Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate supports the government’s commitment to improving the services people count on, making life more affordable and investing in sustainable economic growth, the province said in a press release. 

The mandate is consistent with B.C.’s commitment to balanced budgets and sound fiscal management. 

Currently, about 240,000 public-sector employees are now covered by tentative or ratified agreements reached under B.C.’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.

