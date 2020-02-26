Menu

Crime

One suspect arrested in St. Catharines, Ont., nightclub shooting, second suspect still outstanding

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted February 26, 2020 6:14 pm
One of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting outside a nightclub in St. Catharines in September has been arrested.
Niagara Regional Police

One of two men suspected in a shooting at a nightclub in St. Catharines, Ont., last fall is now in custody.

The shooting, which happened outside Karma nightclub on Sept. 29, 2019, sent four men and two women between the ages of 31 and 48 to hospital — two of them with serious injuries.

Last week, Niagara Regional Police released surveillance images from the scene in an attempt to track down two suspects, as well as a suspect vehicle.

Early Wednesday morning, with the aid of the York Regional Police Emergency Response Unit, police executed a warrant at a home in Richmond Hill.

Two men were arrested, although only one of them was arrested on charges relating to the nightclub shooting.

Saeed Savalanpour, 33, is facing seven charges, including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The other man, Shane Jermaine Tyrell, 34, is facing unrelated firearms charges.

The second suspect in the nightclub shooting remains outstanding.

