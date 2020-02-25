White Rock says it will cost an estimated 4.2 million dollars to fix popular park

Send this page to someone via email

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker says it will cost an estimated 4.2 million dollars to fix the damage in Ruth Johnson Park and the Coldicutt Ravine after a January rain storm.

“The trees were coming down and being swept away,” said Walker. “In some cases even taking away the steps that people use to come and go from.”

He says the Coldicutt Ravine is closed indefinitely, and two sections of Ruth Johnson Park remain closed due to the damage.

“It is a beautiful area that you can get off the beaten track and probably lose the noise of the world,” said Walker. “It really is a local treasure.”

The city hired GeoWest Engineering Ltd. of Abbotsford to assess the ravine and park damage.

GeoWest reported multiple slope failures, sunken stairs and walkways and erosion in both locations. According to the city, conditions on the east ravine are considered treacherous.

Signs are posted at Ruth Johnson Park and Coldicutt Ravine to ensure public safety. City of White Rock

Repair work is underway on the west side of Ruth Johnson Park. City of White Rock

Repairs are already underway in Ruth Johnson Park and further detailed assessment is being carried out in the Coldicutt Ravine.

The city has now applied to the B.C. Disaster Financial Assistance program.

“People may think we’re asking for too much,” said Walker. “I think we’re just asking for what is rightfully ours or any community that had this kind of damage done to them.”

The province gave the city a million dollars last year to help fix the iconic White Rock pier, an estimated 16 million dollar project.