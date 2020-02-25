QMJHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

CHICOUTIMI, Que. – Dawson Mercer scored two goals and set up two more to power the Chicoutimi Sagueneens to a 7-4 win over the Gatineau Olympiques on Tuesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Felix Bibeau also scored twice for Chicoutimi (39-11-6), Raphael Lavoie had a goal and three assists and Justin Ducharme and Thomas Belgarde had the other goals.

Manix Landry led the Olympiques (21-32-5) with a goal and an assist. William Dagenais, Mathieu Bizier and David Aebischer also scored.

Sagueneens goaltender Alexis Shank stopped 20 shots. Gatineau’s Remi Poirier made 44 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement