Education

Ontario’s Catholic teachers increase their requests on benefits, education minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2020 1:34 pm
Updated February 25, 2020 3:10 pm
Striking teachers converge on Queen’s Park to send a message of unity
WATCH ABOVE: Striking teachers converge on Queen’s Park to send a message of unity (Feb. 21, 2020)

TORONTO – Ontario’s education minister says the province’s Catholic teachers have increased what they are asking for in contract talks on benefits.

The government and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association met Monday for one day of talks.

OECTA’s president says in a statement that the government bargaining team held firm to its agenda, and the union is now considering further strikes.

READ MORE: Peterborough and area public and Catholic teachers join in provincewide walkout

It suspended planned rotating strikes this week in order to return to the bargaining table.

But Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the union has obstructed progress by insisting on enhancements to benefits.

He wouldn’t disclose specific numbers, but noted that the union representing public high school teachers has said it is seeking a six per cent increase to members’ benefits.

Aerial footage of massive teacher protest outside Queen’s Park in Ontario-wide strike
