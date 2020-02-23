Coldest Night of the Year Walk brings out close to 150 people in Lethbridge, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge residents hit the streets once again this year for the annual Coldest Night of the Year Walk hosted by Streets Alive Mission on Saturday.

This year, the event took place by the E-Free Church.

Walkers aimed to bring awareness to those who are freezing in poverty, according to organizers.

The event is a family-friendly walk that brings out participants of all ages.

A goal of raising $60,000 was set and over 143 walkers participated, making up more than 23 different teams.

“When we started nine years ago, we were one of 21 communities,” said Ken Kissick, the founder of Streets Alive Mission in Lethbridge.

“This year, there’s 144 communities across Canada doing this.” Tweet This

The event takes place on the same day across the country.

“It’s great to participate in something that is actually national,” Kissick said.

“The support we get from Lethbridge is unparalleled,” said Marie McLennan, the director of fund development for Streets Alive Mission. “This community is fourth in the country for its giving and it’s something we should be very, very proud of.”