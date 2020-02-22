2 stabbed during altercation near coffee shop in Oshawa: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say two people were stabbed during an altercation near a coffee shop in Oshawa early Saturday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Wilson Road and King Street around 4:30 a.m.

There was some kind of an altercation in the area and two males were stabbed, officers said.

One of the victims was transported to a trauma centre, while the other was taken to a local hospital.

Police remained at the scene into the morning Saturday collecting evidence.

2 males were stabbed during an altercation near a coffee shop by Wilson Rd and King St in Oshawa. One male taken to a trauma center, the other to a local hospital. Happened at 4:30 am. Officers collecting evidence at scene. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) February 22, 2020

