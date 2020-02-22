2 stabbed during altercation near coffee shop in Oshawa: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say two people were stabbed during an altercation near a coffee shop in Oshawa early Saturday.
Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Wilson Road and King Street around 4:30 a.m.
There was some kind of an altercation in the area and two males were stabbed, officers said.
One of the victims was transported to a trauma centre, while the other was taken to a local hospital.
Police remained at the scene into the morning Saturday collecting evidence.
