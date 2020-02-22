Menu

Crime

2 stabbed during altercation near coffee shop in Oshawa: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 10:47 am
Police said the stabbing occurred around 4:30 a.m. near Wilson Road and King Street.
Police said the stabbing occurred around 4:30 a.m. near Wilson Road and King Street. Jasmine Pazzano / Global News File

Durham Regional Police say two people were stabbed during an altercation near a coffee shop in Oshawa early Saturday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Wilson Road and King Street around 4:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Man stabbed multiple times during altercation in Little Italy, Toronto police say

There was some kind of an altercation in the area and two males were stabbed, officers said.

One of the victims was transported to a trauma centre, while the other was taken to a local hospital.

Police remained at the scene into the morning Saturday collecting evidence.

