Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Via Rail terror case: Supreme Court to decide whether to review new trial decision

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2020 7:45 am
Updated February 20, 2020 7:46 am
Men found guilty in Via Rail terror plot granted new trial
WATCH: (Aug. 2019) Men found guilty in Via Rail terror plot granted new trial

The fate of two men accused of plotting to derail a Via train in a terrorist attack should become a little clearer today.

The Supreme Court of Canada is set to decide whether it will review a lower-court decision to grant Raed Jaser and Chiheb Esseghaier a new trial.

READ MORE: Crown asks Supreme Court to review decision to overturn convictions in Via Rail terror plot

Jaser and Esseghaier were found guilty in 2015 of terror-related charges arising mainly from an alleged al-Qaida-inspired plot to derail a passenger train travelling between the United States and Canada.

New trial ordered for 2 men accused in Via Rail terror plot
New trial ordered for 2 men accused in Via Rail terror plot

In August last year, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered a fresh trial for the men on grounds the jury that convicted them was improperly chosen.

READ MORE: Men found guilty in Via Rail terror plot win new trial over improper jury selection

Following the decision, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada said it would proceed with a new trial.

Story continues below advertisement

However, federal lawyers also exercised a right to seek the Supreme Court’s permission to challenge the appeal-court decision.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Supreme Court Of CanadaVIA RailAl-QaidaChiheb EsseghaierRaed JaserVia Rail terror casenew trial via rail terror attavia rail terror attack
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.