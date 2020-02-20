Menu

Crime

Police looking for suspect after man stabbed in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 8:02 am
Niagara police investigating a stabbing near Shakespeare Avenue and Cayuga Street on Wednesday Feb. 20, 2020.
Niagara police investigating a stabbing near Shakespeare Avenue and Cayuga Street on Wednesday Feb. 20, 2020. Andrew Collins

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in St. Catharines Wednesday night, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators say police were called out to a home in the area of Shakespeare Avenue and Cayuga Street just after 7:30 p.m. after a report about a stabbing.

Officers discovered the man with serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital before being sent to Hamilton General Hospital for further treatment, according to police.

READ MORE: Stabbing on Hamilton mountain was a targeted attack, police say

Detectives are looking for one suspect who they believe fled the residence where the incident took place.

Niagara police say they are looking for a suspect connected to a stabbing at a home in St. Catharines.
Niagara police say they are looking for a suspect connected to a stabbing at a home in St. Catharines. Andrew Collins

Police say they are looking for another man but have not released a description of the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9461.

Niagara Regional Police
