Police looking for suspect after man stabbed in St. Catharines

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in St. Catharines Wednesday night, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators say police were called out to a home in the area of Shakespeare Avenue and Cayuga Street just after 7:30 p.m. after a report about a stabbing.

Officers discovered the man with serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital before being sent to Hamilton General Hospital for further treatment, according to police.

Detectives are looking for one suspect who they believe fled the residence where the incident took place.

Niagara police say they are looking for a suspect connected to a stabbing at a home in St. Catharines. Andrew Collins

Police say they are looking for another man but have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9461.