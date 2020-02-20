Pastrnak and the Bruins visit the Flames

Send this page to someone via email

Boston Bruins (38-11-12, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (31-24-6, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: David Pastrnak and Boston take on Calgary. He currently ranks second in the in the league with 84 points, scoring 43 goals and recording 41 assists.

The Flames have gone 14-11-4 in home games. Calgary has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.

The Bruins are 17-9-3 on the road. Boston ranks eighth in the league recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has recorded 50 total points while scoring 20 goals and collecting 30 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has totalled seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 84 points, scoring 43 goals and adding 41 assists. Patrice Bergeron has totalled 10 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, five penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 1.1 goals per game with a .959 save percentage.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.