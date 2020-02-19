Menu

The Rec Room opens eighth Canadian location in Winnipeg

By Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 6:52 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 6:57 pm
The Rec Room opens eighth Canadian location in Winnipeg
Cineplex's Christina Kuypers tells Global News what people can expect at Winnipeg's new Rec Room.

The Rec Room at Seasons is now open in Winnipeg.

The new Sterling Lyon Parkway site is the entertainment restaurant chain’s eighth Canadian location. Operated by Cineplex, the Rec Room also features an auditorium-style space for musical acts, bands and comedians.

The new complex is more than 42,000 square feet and offers food, live entertainment, gaming and more.

“This is great place to share memories, share experiences, be social and competitive and really enjoy each other’s company,” said vice-president of operations and guest experience Christina Kuypers.

Gamers of all ages can play more than 130 amusement games.
Gamers of all ages can play more than 130 amusement games. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

The facility includes six lanes of bowling, ping pong, pool, axe throwing and virtual reality.

The restaurant, called Three10, features a menu of hand-crafted dishes and local beer on tap.

READ MORE: Cineplex to open Rec Room social playground in Barrie in 2020

“We host a lot of amazing event, too, both corporate events and private events,” Kuypers said.

“It’s a great place to bring a bunch of colleagues and get to know each other a bit better.”

Virtual Reality Arcade: Multi-player games
Virtual Reality Arcade: Multi-player games
