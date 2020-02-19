The Rec Room opens eighth Canadian location in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The Rec Room at Seasons is now open in Winnipeg.

The new Sterling Lyon Parkway site is the entertainment restaurant chain’s eighth Canadian location. Operated by Cineplex, the Rec Room also features an auditorium-style space for musical acts, bands and comedians.

The new complex is more than 42,000 square feet and offers food, live entertainment, gaming and more.

“This is great place to share memories, share experiences, be social and competitive and really enjoy each other’s company,” said vice-president of operations and guest experience Christina Kuypers.

Gamers of all ages can play more than 130 amusement games. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

The facility includes six lanes of bowling, ping pong, pool, axe throwing and virtual reality.

The restaurant, called Three10, features a menu of hand-crafted dishes and local beer on tap.

“We host a lot of amazing event, too, both corporate events and private events,” Kuypers said.

“It’s a great place to bring a bunch of colleagues and get to know each other a bit better.”

