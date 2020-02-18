Purse lost 62 years ago discovered in school wall, reunited with owner’s children

Send this page to someone via email

A purse lost in 1957 has become the perfect time capsule.

Last spring, a red bag was discovered wedged between a locker and the wall at North Canton Middle School in Ohio.

After the mystery made the rounds on social media, it was discovered that owner Patti Rumfola had already passed away in 2013, ABC 11 reports. She was 15 when she lost her bag.

But five of her children were around to look through the bag, and gain some insight into their mom’s youth when she was a student at the then-Hoover High School.

North Canton City Schools, with permission from the family, shared photos of the contents of her bag on Facebook, which include library cards, a YMCA membership, various lipsticks and old coins.

“Each of her five children kept one of the wheat pennies as a token of remembrance of their mom,” the post reads.

Also in her bag was her American Junior Red Cross certification, a 1957 baseball team schedule, a stick of peppermint Beech-Nut Gum and old family photos she carried with her.

Archie comic doodles were also found in her purse. A square of lined paper featured an attempted hand-drawn replica of Archie character Mr. Weatherbee.

North Canton City Schools custodian Chas Pyle found the purse when he was doing some handiwork around the school on May 29, 2019, WOIO-TV reported at the time.

“I can see she also didn’t clean her purse out, just like I don’t,” one Facebook user jokingly commented.

Another wrote: “That purse held a lot more than it looks.”

According to her obituary, Rumfola married John G. Michele in 1980. He died in 2007.

She was a teacher and a founding member of the Theatre Arts Guild and the Young Women’s Club in Punxsutawney, Penn.

