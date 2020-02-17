QMJHL Roundup: Monday, February 17, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

MONCTON, N.B. – Benoit-Olivier Groulx had three goals and an assist against his former team and Gabriel Fortier added a goal and two helpers as the Moncton Wildcats beat the Halifax Mooseheads 7-2 on Monday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Groulx, who was acquired in a trade with Halifax in late December, has 12 goals and 32 points in 19 games with Moncton.

Jeremy McKenna, Alexander Khovanov and Elliot Desnoyers also scored for the Wildcats (41-12-1), who extended their win streak to nine games and improved to 14-0-1 in their last 15.

D’Artagnan Joly and Jeffrey Burridge found the back of the net for the Mooseheads (18-31-4), who have lost nine in a row.

Dakota Lund-Cornish made 25 saves for Moncton as Cole McLaren turned aside 37-of-44 shots for Halifax.

SEA DOGS 5 TITAN 4

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Anderson MacDonald set up two goals before breaking a 4-4 tie at 19:56 of the third period to lift the Sea Dogs (27-28-1) over Acadie-Bathurst (10-38-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.