Man charged with second-degree murder after woman fatally stabbed in Edmonton mall

Police have laid charges in connection with a fatal stabbing at the City Centre Mall parkade Wednesday night.
Police were called to the downtown shopping centre at around 11:45 p.m. and officers found an injured woman.
EMS responded, treated and took the woman to hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The victim has been identified by police as 33-year-old Sheri Lynn Gauthier.
An autopsy completed Friday determined she died from “sharp force injuries and the manner of death is homicide.”
Edmonton police said a suspect, 33-year-old Elliot Tyler McLeod, was taken into custody early Thursday morning.
After an investigation by the EPS homicide section, he was charged with second-degree murder.
Police are not looking for any other suspects.
At this time, investigators do not know if Gauthier and McLeod knew each other.
COMMENTS