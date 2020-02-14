Man charged with second-degree murder after woman fatally stabbed in Edmonton mall

Send this page to someone via email

Police have laid charges in connection with a fatal stabbing at the City Centre Mall parkade Wednesday night.

Police were called to the downtown shopping centre at around 11:45 p.m. and officers found an injured woman.

EMS responded, treated and took the woman to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The victim has been identified by police as 33-year-old Sheri Lynn Gauthier.

An autopsy completed Friday determined she died from “sharp force injuries and the manner of death is homicide.”

Edmonton police said a suspect, 33-year-old Elliot Tyler McLeod, was taken into custody early Thursday morning.

After an investigation by the EPS homicide section, he was charged with second-degree murder.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

At this time, investigators do not know if Gauthier and McLeod knew each other.