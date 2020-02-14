Family Day 2020: What’s open and closed in and around Barrie

Several services and businesses in and around Barrie, Ont., will have altered hours for Family Day on Feb. 17. Here’s what to expect:
What’s closed:
- Barrie city hall
- Barrie Public Library
- Beer Store locations
- LCBO stores
- Georgian Mall
- There will be no garbage, organics or recycling collection. Collection during the week of Family Day will occur one day later for the rest of the week.
What’s open:
- All of Barrie’s recreation centres, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets Cookstown, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Some restaurants and bars
- Movie theatres
- Gateway Casinos Innisfil
- Simcoe County Museum
Transit:
- Barrie Transit will operate on a regular Sunday service schedule.
- Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.
