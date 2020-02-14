Menu

Canada

Family Day 2020: What’s open and closed in and around Barrie

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 12:06 pm
Several services and businesses in and around Barrie, Ont., will have altered hours for Family Day on Feb. 17. Here's what to expect. those employees that must work a staturatory holiday?.
Several services and businesses in and around Barrie, Ont., will have altered hours for Family Day on Feb. 17. Here's what to expect. those employees that must work a staturatory holiday?. File/Getty Images

Several services and businesses in and around Barrie, Ont., will have altered hours for Family Day on Feb. 17. Here’s what to expect:

What’s closed:

  • Barrie city hall
  • Barrie Public Library
  • Beer Store locations
  • LCBO stores
  • Georgian Mall
  • There will be no garbage, organics or recycling collection. Collection during the week of Family Day will occur one day later for the rest of the week.

What’s open:

  • All of Barrie’s recreation centres, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tanger Outlets Cookstown, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Some restaurants and bars
  • Movie theatres
  • Gateway Casinos Innisfil
  • Simcoe County Museum

Transit:

  • Barrie Transit will operate on a regular Sunday service schedule.
  • Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.
