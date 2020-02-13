Menu

February 15 – Parkinson Association of Alberta

By 630CHED
Posted February 13, 2020 7:09 pm
.

The Parkinson’s Association of Alberta is thrilled to be joining Bayshore Home Health as part of The Main Event to support individuals and families affected by Parkinson’s disease.  This is a unique boxing themed event that will feature five sanctioned amateur bouts, live music, amazing food, fantastic live and silent auction items and community service awards while celebrating the lives of people with Parkinson’s.  Join us in helping knock out PD on February 29th!  Tickets available now on Eventbrite, search The Main Event.

Hear more from The Parkinson’s Association of Alberta this Saturday on Talk To The Experts!

630 CHED Talk to the Experts
