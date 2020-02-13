Wellington County OPP officer charged, suspended from duty

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Ontario Provincial Police say a 14-year member of its Wellington County detachment has been suspended from duty.

The Professional Standards Bureau launched an investigation into the conduct of one of their officers earlier this month, resulting in the arrest of Const. Sukhvinder Singh Toor on Wednesday.

READ MORE: East region OPP officer facing several sexual assault charges

Toor is charged with breach of trust, attempting to obstruct justice, interception of a private communication, and disclosure of private communication.

The officer is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph on March 20.

OPP did not comment on any details of the investigation into Toor’s conduct.

0:26 Winnipeg police respond after officer charged with erasing his own speeding ticket Winnipeg police respond after officer charged with erasing his own speeding ticket

Story continues below advertisement