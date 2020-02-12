SaskPower natural gas power station near Moose Jaw moves forward

Send this page to someone via email

Plans to build a power station in Saskatchewan that could provide electricity to a city the size of Saskatoon are closer to a reality.

SaskPower’s next natural gas power station, located near Moose Jaw, is expected to go online by 2024. In a media release sent Wednesday, SaskPower said its shortlisted two companies to build the 350-megawatt facility.

The choice is between Burns & McDonnell Canada Ltd., and Kiewit Construction Services ULC, according to the release. It said both companies have experience working on projects in Saskatchewan.

“Building the plant will also create business and employment opportunities,” said SaskPower president and CEO Mike Marsh in the statement.

Marsh said it will also support “intermittent renewable options such as wind and solar.”

Construction is expected to take three years. SaskPower estimates it will employ 230 workers a year to build the facility.

At the height of construction, SaskPower said it expects to have 500 workers on site.

“We encourage local suppliers and members of the community to work with both [companies] to help them build their proposals,” Marsh wrote.

Once the station is online, it’s expected to employ 25 people permanently.

