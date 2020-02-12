Menu

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2020 1:32 am
Updated February 12, 2020 1:33 am

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – Mads Sogaard stopped all 24 shots he faced as the Medicine Hat Tigers blanked the Regina Pats 7-0 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Jonathan Brinkman and Ryan Chyzowski had two goals apiece to lead the Medicine Hat (34-16-3) offence. James Hamblin, Parker Gavlas and Elijah Brown rounded out the attack.

Donovan Buskey turned aside 27-of-32 shots in the first two periods of play for Regina (18-27-5). Danton Belluk stopped 9-of-11 shots he faced in relief.

The Tigers went 2 for 8 on the power play and the Pats could not score on their five man advantages.

ROYALS 3 REBELS 1

VICTORIA — Phillip Schultz scored twice including the winner at 15:36 of the third period as the Royals (29-18-5) got by Red Deer (18-29-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
