Entertainment

Former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted by Chicago prosecutor, reports say

By David Lao Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 4:26 pm
Updated February 11, 2020 5:31 pm
FILE - In this March 26, 2019 file photo, former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett smiles and waves to supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

Jussie Smollett, an actor who previously appeared on the TV show Empire, was indicted in Chicago Tuesday over police allegations that he falsely reported experiencing a racist and homophobic attack, media reports say.

Smollett’s indictment, which was confirmed to ABC News by the Cook County Clerk’s Office, was first reported by a Fox News affiliate.

READ MORE: Jussie Smollett files countersuit against Chicago for ‘humiliation, extreme emotional distress’

According to Smollett’s allegations, the January 2019 attack involved two men beating him and wrapping a noose around his neck.

Chicago prosecutors later insisted the attack was staged and charged him with making a false claim, alleging that the 37-year-old had faked the attack to gain attention in order to advance his career.

READ MORE: ‘They put a noose around his neck’: 911 call from Jussie Smollett’s employee released

Prosecutors mysteriously dropped their case against him in March of that year, with Smollett agreeing to let authorities keep his US$10,000 bail.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

with files from Global News’ Katie Scott

Chicago police release bodycam footage in Jussie Smollett investigation
Chicago police release bodycam footage in Jussie Smollett investigation
