Former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted by Chicago prosecutor, reports say

Jussie Smollett, an actor who previously appeared on the TV show Empire, was indicted in Chicago Tuesday over police allegations that he falsely reported experiencing a racist and homophobic attack, media reports say.

Smollett’s indictment, which was confirmed to ABC News by the Cook County Clerk’s Office, was first reported by a Fox News affiliate.

According to Smollett’s allegations, the January 2019 attack involved two men beating him and wrapping a noose around his neck.

Chicago prosecutors later insisted the attack was staged and charged him with making a false claim, alleging that the 37-year-old had faked the attack to gain attention in order to advance his career.

Prosecutors mysteriously dropped their case against him in March of that year, with Smollett agreeing to let authorities keep his US$10,000 bail.

— with files from Global News’ Katie Scott

