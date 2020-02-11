Alberta budget 2020 to be tabled on Feb. 27

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s finance minister will table the province’s 2020 budget on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The government made the announcement Tuesday. This year’s budget comes on the heels of the UCP’s first budget, which was tabled in October and included cuts to cities, civil servants and universities.

“I have listened to the comments that thousands of Albertans have shared with me and I hear your concerns about the need to continue to create jobs and grow the economy,” Finance Minister Travis Toews said in a media release.

“Budget 2020 will report on our actions to date and our continued efforts to get Albertans back to work.”

To prepare for the upcoming budget, the government said it consulted with 30,000 Albertans through two telephone town halls, and another 26,000 provided feedback through an online survey.

Story continues below advertisement

The UCP’s first budget last October projected a deficit of $8.7 billion on $50 billion in revenue for 2019-20. The debt was projected to rise to $72 billion by spring.

1:26 Demonstrators at Alberta legislature protest cuts to post-secondary education Demonstrators at Alberta legislature protest cuts to post-secondary education

The budget will be tabled two days after the Alberta legislature reconvenes on Feb. 25. The province said the Feb. 27 budget date allows sufficient time for the government to debate and pass the budget by the end of the fiscal year.