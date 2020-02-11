Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta budget 2020 to be tabled on Feb. 27

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 1:47 pm
Students protest cuts to post-secondary education in Alberta budget
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 29, 2019) Hundreds of Calgary post-secondary students protested cuts that came as a result of the 2019 Alberta budget on Friday, and warned the impacts will be far-reaching. Adam MacVicar reports.

Alberta’s finance minister will table the province’s 2020 budget on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The government made the announcement Tuesday. This year’s budget comes on the heels of the UCP’s first budget, which was tabled in October and included cuts to cities, civil servants and universities.

Related News

READ MORE: Alberta budget 2019 includes cuts to cities, civil servants, universities

“I have listened to the comments that thousands of Albertans have shared with me and I hear your concerns about the need to continue to create jobs and grow the economy,” Finance Minister Travis Toews said in a media release.

“Budget 2020 will report on our actions to date and our continued efforts to get Albertans back to work.”

READ MORE: Documents prove United Conservative Party cut education funding, Alberta teachers say

To prepare for the upcoming budget, the government said it consulted with 30,000 Albertans through two telephone town halls, and another 26,000 provided feedback through an online survey.

Story continues below advertisement

The UCP’s first budget last October projected a deficit of $8.7 billion on $50 billion in revenue for 2019-20. The debt was projected to rise to $72 billion by spring.

Demonstrators at Alberta legislature protest cuts to post-secondary education
Demonstrators at Alberta legislature protest cuts to post-secondary education

The budget will be tabled two days after the Alberta legislature reconvenes on Feb. 25. The province said the Feb. 27 budget date allows sufficient time for the government to debate and pass the budget by the end of the fiscal year.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politicsAlberta economyAlberta BudgetProvincial BudgetAlberta budget cutsAlberta finance ministerAlberta budget 20202020 Alberta budgetAlberta budget February 27
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.