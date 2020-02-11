Menu

World

Ex-Sudan leader Omar al-Bashir to face international court over war crimes in Darfur

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 11, 2020 9:49 am
In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir attends a ceremony for Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir attends a ceremony for Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Burhan Ozbilici/AP

CAIRO — A top Sudanese official said Tuesday the country’s transitional authorities and rebel groups have agreed to hand over former autocratic president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court for war crimes, including mass killings in Darfur.

Al-Bashir, who was overthrown by the military last year amid a public uprising, is wanted by the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity and genocide related to the Darfur conflict. Since his ouster in April, he has been in jail in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, on charges of corruption and killing protesters.

READ MORE: Why Sudan’s successful coup is collapsing into protests and death

Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi, a member of the Sovereign Council and a government negotiator, said that they have agreed with rebel groups in Darfur to hand over those wanted by the International Criminal Court to face justice in The Hague.

