Chez Doris seeking teacups with ‘a vintage feel’ for upcoming Tea Time fundraiser

Chez Doris is looking for dainty teacups and matching saucers for its annual Tea Time fundraiser coming up at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel on April 26.

The charitable organization runs a daytime shelter for women in difficulty that is open seven days a week.

It’s a place where women can get a warm meal, clothing, or just a much-needed break, all in confidentiality and without judgment.

They can also take part in socio-recreational activities or receive practical assistance through legal clinics, financial workshops and various other courses aimed at increasing autonomy and getting the women back on their feet.

The organization is hoping to collect around 400 teacups in good condition.

“They don’t have to be china, but we would like a vintage feel,” said Leah Peck, volunteer coordinator at Chez Doris.

So far, they only have around a dozen, and time is of the essence.

Clients at Chez Doris will be re-purposing the cups during a crafting activity. The idea is to make gifts to be offered in lieu of goody bags to attendees of April’s afternoon tea party.

Donated cups can be dropped off at the shelter at 1430 Chomedy St. between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. any day of the week, including weekends.

“We would love for people to sign our donation book when they drop off their cups,” Peck said. “Just so we can thank them.”

The money raised at the 11th annual Tea Time event will go towards operating expenses.

“It’s not to be confused with administrative expenses,” said executive director Marina Boulous-Winton. “It’s really going towards our mission of providing services to the women.”

Last year’s event raised $62,000, but Boulous-Winton is hoping they’ll reach $85,00 this year.

Chez Doris has plans for expansion which Boulous-Winton explained will lead to an increase in operational expenses.

The expansion includes a 22-bed emergency shelter, funded by the federal government, that is expected to launch in late 2020.

Another addition is a residence with 26 studio apartments for women living on the streets or who are at risk of homelessness.

For more information on Tea Time and how you can help, head to the Chez Doris website.