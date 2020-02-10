Melissa Rivers has to be rescued by ski patrol after accident

Send this page to someone via email

Melissa Rivers, the daughter of the late comedian Joan Rivers, shared a photo of her left leg in a brace with her ski boots on over the weekend.

The 52-year-old TV personality also posted a video from the slopes on Sunday.

“Hi, these are my new friends, ski patrol. This sucks, this sucks,” she says in the video.

At one point, one member of the ski patrol can be heard saying, “It could be worse.”

Rivers’ rep told Entertainment Tonight that she is a very good skier who “had a bad moment.”

Rivers’ rep also said, “Melissa is currently home with her knee elevated and is going to the doctor on Monday.”

“Nothing is broken,” the rep added. “She thinks it’s a bad sprain at this point, though she’ll have to wait to get confirmation from her physician.”

Rivers is following in her late mother’s footsteps by sharing her thoughts on red carpet fashion like Joan would do for Fashion Police.

“Let’s take a look at the Oscars biggest fashion mishaps, do’s and don’ts and hottest looks through the past years. Reply and let me know what your favourite and least favourite looks have been,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at the Oscars biggest fashion mishaps, do’s and don'ts and hottest looks throughout the past years. Reply and let me know what your favorite and least favorite looks have been. — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) February 9, 2020

“Frosting or fabric?” Rivers wrote of Charlize Theron’s outfit. “… There was some excessive fabric making it look like two cupcakes were pinned on her.”

Frosting or fabric? Charlize Theron wore a haute couture Givenchy gown at the 2010 Oscars. There was some excessive fabric making it look like two cupcakes were pinned on her. Do you think this is a fashion do or fashion don’t? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0JHjl9lgmx — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) February 9, 2020

“Clean up on aisle 12!,” she wrote of Judy Greer’s dress on the Oscars red carpet in 2012. “Someone stepped on the hem of her dress and the beads immediately started falling off.”

Cleanup on aisle 12! Do you remember when Judy Greer’s dress unraveled on the red carpet in 2012? Someone stepped on the hem of her dress and the beads immediately started falling off. Yikes! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pUgY5p2mXD — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) February 9, 2020

“All she needs was an umbrella!” Rivers wrote of Rachel Weisz’s Givenchy gown at the 2019 Oscars.

All she needed was an umbrella! Another Oscars fashion mishap is when Rachel Weisz stepped out in a Givenchy gown in 2019. The red latex top could be mistaken for a rain jacket. What other looks is she channeling? Britney Spears in Oops!…I Did It Again music video? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Nn2KoRL355 — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) February 9, 2020

