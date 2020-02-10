Menu

Entertainment

Melissa Rivers has to be rescued by ski patrol after accident

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 12:32 pm
Melissa Rivers attends the Premiere of 'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' At Hollywood Pantages Theatre at the Pantages Theatre on Nov. 6, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif.
Melissa Rivers attends the Premiere of 'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' At Hollywood Pantages Theatre at the Pantages Theatre on Nov. 6, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Melissa Rivers, the daughter of the late comedian Joan Rivers, shared a photo of her left leg in a brace with her ski boots on over the weekend.

The 52-year-old TV personality also posted a video from the slopes on Sunday.

“Hi, these are my new friends, ski patrol. This sucks, this sucks,” she says in the video.

READ MORE: Joan Rivers medical malpractice lawsuit: Daughter Melissa Rivers settles

At one point, one member of the ski patrol can be heard saying, “It could be worse.”

Rivers’ rep told Entertainment Tonight that she is a very good skier who “had a bad moment.”

Rivers’ rep also said, “Melissa is currently home with her knee elevated and is going to the doctor on Monday.”

“Nothing is broken,” the rep added. “She thinks it’s a bad sprain at this point, though she’ll have to wait to get confirmation from her physician.”

READ MORE: Post Malone shows off yet another face tattoo

Rivers is following in her late mother’s footsteps by sharing her thoughts on red carpet fashion like Joan would do for Fashion Police.

“Let’s take a look at the Oscars biggest fashion mishaps, do’s and don’ts and hottest looks through the past years. Reply and let me know what your favourite and least favourite looks have been,” she tweeted on Sunday.

“Frosting or fabric?” Rivers wrote of Charlize Theron’s outfit. “… There was some excessive fabric making it look like two cupcakes were pinned on her.”

“Clean up on aisle 12!,” she wrote of Judy Greer’s dress on the Oscars red carpet in 2012. “Someone stepped on the hem of her dress and the beads immediately started falling off.”

“All she needs was an umbrella!” Rivers wrote of Rachel Weisz’s Givenchy gown at the 2019 Oscars.

