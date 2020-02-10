Longueuil police search for potential sexual assault victims of retired teacher

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil police are seeking potential victims of sexual assault following the arrest of a former high school teacher.

Jean-Pierre Guertin, 60, was arrested on Feb. 4 and appeared in court last week in relation to alleged sexual offences involving a teenage girl. He was released under strict conditions.

The accused worked at three high schools on Montreal’s south shore, including École secondaire de Mortagne in Boucherville from 1985 to 1987.

Guertin then worked at Gérard-Filion and Jacques-Rousseau high schools in Longueuil, according to police. He has since retired.

Police say his arrest followed a formal complaint filed with investigators last spring. Their investigation has revealed other elements that suggest Guertin engaged in “problematic behaviour” for several years.

Investigators say Guertin was in contact with teenage girls during his teaching role. They have reason to believe there are other potential victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 450-463-7211. All information is treated confidentially.