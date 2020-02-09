Woman dead after stabbing in Mississauga’s west end, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in Mississauga’s west end on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Ninth Line and Roadside Way, north of Eglinton Avenue, shortly before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a woman screaming.

Officers said a woman was stabbed in the area and later died.

Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.

A police spokesperson told Global News two children were present at the time of the incident, but were unharmed.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the stabbing, police said.

It is not clear where exactly the incident occurred and police have not released any information regarding the connection between the man and woman involved.

Update:

Assault – Stabbing

Victim has died from injuries.

Homicide will be taking carriage of the investigation@OfficerMarttini & @PRPVillz will be attending the scene at Roadside Wy/Ninth Ln — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 9, 2020