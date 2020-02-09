Menu

Crime

Woman dead after stabbing in Mississauga’s west end, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 2:16 pm
Police said officers were called to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m.
Police said officers were called to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in Mississauga’s west end on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Ninth Line and Roadside Way, north of Eglinton Avenue, shortly before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a woman screaming.

Officers said a woman was stabbed in the area and later died.

READ MORE: Police seek witnesses after man stabbed in downtown Toronto

Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.

A police spokesperson told Global News two children were present at the time of the incident, but were unharmed.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the stabbing, police said.

It is not clear where exactly the incident occurred and police have not released any information regarding the connection between the man and woman involved.

