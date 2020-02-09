Menu

At least 1 Co-op gas station in Winnipeg replenishes fuel supply

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 2:07 pm
Customers are seen filling up at the Co-op gas station at 1745 Kenaston Blvd., in Winnipeg early Sunday afternoon.
Customers are seen filling up at the Co-op gas station at 1745 Kenaston Blvd., in Winnipeg early Sunday afternoon. Michael Draven/Global News

At least one Winnipeg Co-op gas station has replenished its fuel supply amid the ongoing labour dispute with workers at a Regina refinery.

Customers could be seen filling up at the Co-op Gas Bar at 1745 Kenaston Blvd. Sunday afternoon after it ran out of fuel, along with several other locations across the city, late last week.

A clerk at the location confirmed they currently have regular gas.

READ MORE: Blockades being removed at Co-op refinery on 9th Avenue North: Regina police

The shortages come as a result of blockades set up by Unifor members at refineries in Regina.

A spokesperson for Unifor told Global News that Co-op got some fuel trucks out of Regina on Friday when local police interfered with their “legal right to picket.”

Unifor and Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) have been in a labour dispute since Dec. 5, 2019, after employees were locked out of work.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Running dry: Many Co-op gas stations still without fuel in Winnipeg

A spokesperson for Co-op could not be reached on Sunday to confirm if any other Winnipeg locations will have their fuel supplies replenished.

Last week, Co-op CEO Doug Wiebe said convenience stores and car washes are still operating.

Unifor represents some Global News employees.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipeg Regina Unifor labour dispute Gas Station Co-Op Refinery Co-op Gas Shortage Co-op Labour Dispute Fuel supply no gas Co-op gas station
