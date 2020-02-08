Menu

News

Worker hospitalized after de-icing machine malfunction at Calgary airport

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 2:59 pm
Updated February 8, 2020 3:01 pm
An airport worker de-ices a plane at YYC Calgary International Airport on Saturday, Feb. 8.
An airport worker de-ices a plane at YYC Calgary International Airport on Saturday, Feb. 8. Global News

A man was rushed to hospital early Saturday morning after falling in a de-icing machine at YYC Calgary International Airport.

The Calgary police airport unit was called to the de-icing bay just before 6:45 a.m. after reports that a boom on one of the machines had malfunctioned.

READ MORE: Runway at Calgary airport shut down Tuesday after WestJet flight mishap

Officials said the boom fell, along with the worker inside it.

EMS said paramedics took one man to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and that he was in stable condition.

Global News has reached out the Calgary Airport Authority for more information on the incident.

