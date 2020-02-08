Worker hospitalized after de-icing machine malfunction at Calgary airport

A man was rushed to hospital early Saturday morning after falling in a de-icing machine at YYC Calgary International Airport.
The Calgary police airport unit was called to the de-icing bay just before 6:45 a.m. after reports that a boom on one of the machines had malfunctioned.
Officials said the boom fell, along with the worker inside it.
EMS said paramedics took one man to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and that he was in stable condition.
Global News has reached out the Calgary Airport Authority for more information on the incident.
