Global News looks back at the magic of 2010

By Staff Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 5:50 pm
Share your 2010 memories with Global News. .
Share your 2010 memories with Global News. .

Global News is taking a look back at the magic of 2010.

Ten years ago, the world gathered in Vancouver and Whistler to share in the magic of the Winter Games.

From Feb. 10 to 22, Global News will celebrate the winter we welcomed the world with behind-the-scenes stories and interviews, as well as memories posted by you at #lookback2010.

Share your memory of 2010 on social media. Be sure to include the hashtag #lookback2010 and tag @globalBC. Tune in to see if your special memory appears on Global News or globalnews.ca.

 

