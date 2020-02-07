Extreme cold alert for Peterborough area triggers extended hours for city drop-in centre

Send this page to someone via email

An extreme cold warning has prompted the City of Peterborough to extend drop-in hours at the One Roof Community Centre this weekend.

The hours at the site at 99 Brock St. will be extended to 9:30 p.m. for Friday evening and from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday the hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Normal hours are daily noon to 7 p.m. The centre provides a number of services on behalf of the city.

Environment Canada forecast temperatures for Peterborough and are reaching -21 C with the windchill on Friday night and -32 C with the windchill on Saturday. An extreme cold warning was issued at 3:20 p.m. for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes.

Peterborough Public Health also issued its second frostbite alert of the season on Friday afternoon in response to the forecast.

Under its agreement with the city, One Roof extends its operating hours when the temperature reaches -15 C with the windchill.

With extreme cold in the forecast, One Roof Community Centre hours will be extended to 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. to provide daytime shelter from the cold this weekend. https://t.co/J8TcxUWjTf pic.twitter.com/xCB9uYKhCN — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) February 7, 2020

Emergency shelters are open and available to people experiencing homelessness who require emergency overnight shelter:

YES Shelter for Youth and Families (705-748-3851), 196 Brock St.

Brock Mission Men’s Shelter (705-748-4766), 120 Murray St.

Cameron House Women’s Shelter (705-748-4766), 739 Chemong Rd.

Overflow Shelter at Murray Street Baptist Church (Overnight Phone 705-761-1875), 175 Murray St.

Emergency after-hours services related to emergency shelters are available through the city’s social services department by calling 705-926-0096 or online.

