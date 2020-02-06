Menu

Crime

2 charged following shoplifting incident at Tanger Outlets in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 5:48 pm
Officers say they also recovered stolen property, which included shoes, clothes and fragrances.
Officers say they also recovered stolen property, which included shoes, clothes and fragrances. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two people from Pickering, Ont. and Ajax, Ont. have been charged following a shoplifting incident at the Tanger Outlets in Innisfil, Ont., South Simcoe police say.

At about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers say they responded to a shoplifting call from security at the outlet mall on County Road 89 in Cookstown.

According to police, the two suspects entered multiple stores, selected merchandise and left without paying.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police investigating after taxis damaged in Bradford, Ont.

Officers say the suspects were arrested as they drove away from the mall.

Devin Ellison, 32, from Pickering, Ont., and Andrea Watson, 51, from Ajax, Ont., were charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused were released from custody with a future court date.

Private security companies see boom in industry because of shoplifting
