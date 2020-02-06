2 charged following shoplifting incident at Tanger Outlets in Innisfil, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Pickering, Ont. and Ajax, Ont. have been charged following a shoplifting incident at the Tanger Outlets in Innisfil, Ont., South Simcoe police say.

At about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers say they responded to a shoplifting call from security at the outlet mall on County Road 89 in Cookstown.

According to police, the two suspects entered multiple stores, selected merchandise and left without paying.

Officers say the suspects were arrested as they drove away from the mall.

Devin Ellison, 32, from Pickering, Ont., and Andrea Watson, 51, from Ajax, Ont., were charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Officers say they also recovered stolen property, which included shoes, clothes and fragrances.

The accused were released from custody with a future court date.

