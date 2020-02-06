Heavy snowfall expected in Peterborough region overnight: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow are expected to hit the Peterborough region on Thursday night.

In a special weather statement issued at 3:36 p.m. Thursday, Environment Canada says snow will become heavy at times Thursday night into early Friday morning. Additional light snowfall is expected to continue until Friday evening.

Total snowfall accumulations in the 10 to 15-cm range are possible by Friday evening, the statement reads.

The special weather statement in effect for the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County and Kawartha Lakes.

“The Friday morning commute may be affected by this snowfall,” the statement reads. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Environment Canada says Northumberland County and Quinte West can also expect similar snowfall amounts but there are possible periods of snow with patchy freezing drizzle Thursday evening. That will turn into snow – heavy at times – overnight which will taper off on Friday morning.

