Economy

Quebec to table provincial budget March 10 with emphasis on environment

By Annabelle Olivier The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2020 12:47 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 12:48 pm
In this file photo, Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard tables a legislation on December 5, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. Girard will table the 2020 budget on March 10.
In this file photo, Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard tables a legislation on December 5, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. Girard will table the 2020 budget on March 10. Jacques Boissonot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard says the province’s fiscal 2020-21 budget will be tabled March 10.

It will be Girard’s second budget since the Coalition Avenir Québec won government in 2018.

Treasury Board President Christian Dubé will present his government’s expenditure budget the same day.

Girard told reporters Thursday the upcoming fiscal year looked promising for Quebec’s economy, in part because of the U.S.-China trade deal.

But the minister also cautioned that global fallout from the coronavirus could temper some of the expected growth.

Premier François Legault says the budget will centre on the environment and public transit — a priority for his government this year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
