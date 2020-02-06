Quebec to table provincial budget March 10 with emphasis on environment

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard says the province’s fiscal 2020-21 budget will be tabled March 10.

It will be Girard’s second budget since the Coalition Avenir Québec won government in 2018.

Treasury Board President Christian Dubé will present his government’s expenditure budget the same day.

Girard told reporters Thursday the upcoming fiscal year looked promising for Quebec’s economy, in part because of the U.S.-China trade deal.

But the minister also cautioned that global fallout from the coronavirus could temper some of the expected growth.

Premier François Legault says the budget will centre on the environment and public transit — a priority for his government this year.