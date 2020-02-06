Hextall on Hockey: Byfuglien drama a reminder sports is a business

Send this page to someone via email

Sports is a business.

No one owes anyone anything. Athletes have a very short time frame to earn. Teams have a very small window of opportunity to win.

I believe athletes and teams need to do what’s best for them in order to achieve their respective goals.

But in the case of Dustin Byfuglien, the athlete hasn’t done right by the organization he plays for.

The revelation at training camp that Byfuglien was contemplating his playing future surprised — quite frankly shocked — the Jets organization. But the news was met with overwhelming support from ownership, management and the coaching staff who suggested the defenceman should take the time he needed to decide what’s best for him and his family.

Unfortunately, the same consideration didn’t go both ways.

Byfuglien took the time awarded to him by the team but didn’t include them in the decision process going forward – including electing to have surgery.

Byfuglien has every right to do what’s best for himself, but when an organization gives you time to breathe and make a major life decision even though it’s hurting their small window to win … it’s a disappointment.

It’s not the way to do business.

But it doesn’t matter to anyone other than the Jets or their fan base.

No matter how sour the situation is between the Jets and Byfuglien, if he wants to return to play in the NHL there will be several suitors for his services.

Why? Because sports is a business. No one owes anyone anything.

If you don’t believe me, just ask the Winnipeg Jets

1:21 Paul Maurice says Dustin Byfuglien deserves his privacy Paul Maurice says Dustin Byfuglien deserves his privacy