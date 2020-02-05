Police investigating hit-and-run involving Barrie Transit bus

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a reported hit-and-run crash involving a Barrie Transit bus that took place last Tuesday.

At about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 28, officers say they responded to the intersection of Anne Street and Brock Street, where the bus had been hit by a pickup truck that left the scene.

According to police, the pickup truck is described as grey, with damage to the passenger side mirror and possibly the surrounding area.

The truck’s bed area is open and contains a uniquely-angled aluminum mid-size toolbox that appears to have two handles, one on each side, and a nameplate in the centre that may read Kobalt in blue letters, officers say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Mellish of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2634, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

