Police investigating hit-and-run involving Barrie Transit bus

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 1:23 pm
.

Police are investigating a reported hit-and-run crash involving a Barrie Transit bus that took place last Tuesday.

At about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 28, officers say they responded to the intersection of Anne Street and Brock Street, where the bus had been hit by a pickup truck that left the scene.

According to police, the pickup truck is described as grey, with damage to the passenger side mirror and possibly the surrounding area.

26-year-old charged in connection to arson in Orillia, police say

The truck’s bed area is open and contains a uniquely-angled aluminum mid-size toolbox that appears to have two handles, one on each side, and a nameplate in the centre that may read Kobalt in blue letters, officers say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Mellish of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2634, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

