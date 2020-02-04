Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

West Kelowna: Boil water noticed issued for Westbank Centre

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 6:54 pm
The City of West Kelowna says the boil water notice is in response to an accidental watermain break in the area.
The City of West Kelowna says the boil water notice is in response to an accidental watermain break in the area. File / Global News

The City of West Kelowna has issued a boil water notice for its downtown core, Westbank Centre.

The city says the notice, issued on Tuesday, is in response to an accidental watermain break on a non-municipal construction site in the area.

“Crews are working to repair the water main as quickly as possible and must then flush the system and conduct mandatory testing,” the city said, adding the boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory rescinded for Lakeview system in West Kelowna

The city says water within the affected area should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before being consumed, or to use a safe, alternate source.

It added that free water is available at the bulk filling station at Asquith and Shannon Lake Roads, but that you must bring clean hoses and bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station.

Story continues below advertisement
State of emergency in Fraser Valley over floods and landslides
State of emergency in Fraser Valley over floods and landslides

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganHealthWest Kelownacentral okanaganBoil Waterboil water noticeWestbankWestbank Centre
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.