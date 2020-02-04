West Kelowna: Boil water noticed issued for Westbank Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The City of West Kelowna has issued a boil water notice for its downtown core, Westbank Centre.

The city says the notice, issued on Tuesday, is in response to an accidental watermain break on a non-municipal construction site in the area.

“Crews are working to repair the water main as quickly as possible and must then flush the system and conduct mandatory testing,” the city said, adding the boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory rescinded for Lakeview system in West Kelowna

The city says water within the affected area should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before being consumed, or to use a safe, alternate source.

It added that free water is available at the bulk filling station at Asquith and Shannon Lake Roads, but that you must bring clean hoses and bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station.

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 State of emergency in Fraser Valley over floods and landslides State of emergency in Fraser Valley over floods and landslides