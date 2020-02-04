Snow, ice pellets expected for Northumberland County: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says snow and ice pellets are expected along Lake Ontario later this week.

In a special weather statement issued at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Environment Canada says a low from Texas is expected to move towards southern and eastern Ontario on Thursday, likely following a track just south of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

The low will bring snow on Thursday morning, which may become mixed with ice pellets which will continue until Friday morning. There is also a risk of freezing rain, the statement reads.

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected, Environment Canada said.

“The Thursday morning and afternoon commutes may be affected,” the statement reads.

The statement is in effect for Northumberland County and Quinte West.

