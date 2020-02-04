Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Snow, ice pellets expected for Northumberland County: Environment Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 4:12 pm
Snow and ice pellets are expected along the shoreline of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie on Thursday.
Snow and ice pellets are expected along the shoreline of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie on Thursday. Photo/Jason Getz

Environment Canada says snow and ice pellets are expected along Lake Ontario later this week.

In a special weather statement issued at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Environment Canada says a low from Texas is expected to move towards southern and eastern Ontario on Thursday, likely following a track just south of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

READ MORE: Longer winter or an early spring? Groundhogs make 2020 predictions

The low will bring snow on Thursday morning, which may become mixed with ice pellets which will continue until Friday morning. There is also a risk of freezing rain, the statement reads.

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected, Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

 

“The Thursday morning and afternoon commutes may be affected,” the statement reads.

The statement is in effect for Northumberland County and Quinte West.

How to prevent slipping on ice
How to prevent slipping on ice
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowWeatherFreezing RainNorthumberland CountyWeather StatementNorthumberland weather
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.