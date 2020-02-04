U.S. woman dials 911 with her toes after both hands crushed by car

Send this page to someone via email

One South Carolina woman found herself unable to use her hands in a dire situation, so she dialed 911 with her toes instead.

The unnamed woman, 54, got a flat tire while driving on a rural stretch of I-95 Sunday evening, Colleton County Fire-Rescue said in a news release.

A jack holding up the car slipped while the woman was putting on the spare tire, causing the woman’s hands to get stuck between the tire and the fender, the release said.

“She was trapped alone on the side of the dark interstate, experiencing excruciating pain,” CCFR officials said.

Over the next 35 minutes, officials said the woman was able to slide off her shoe, manipulate her cell phone and call 911. Fire-rescue crews were nearby clearing the scene of another incident and arrived in less than 10 minutes, the release stated.

“After many attempts she was able to dial 911 with her toes and advise them of her predicament,” CCFR officials added. “Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the rural stretch of I-95.”

“Using the prybar, they were able to free one hand. Engine 26 arrived a short time later and the crew deployed a Holmatro Hydraulic Spreader to lift the car. This freed her other hand.”

The woman suffered severe injuries to both hands and all of her fingers, fire-rescue crews said. She was treated for her injuries and given pain medication before being transported to a hospital.

The woman’s current condition isn’t known.