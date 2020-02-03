Queen’s principal asks for ‘dignity and respect’ following coronavirus-themed party

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains content that may be offensive to some. Discretion is advised.

A Queen’s University trustee has apologized for attending a coronavirus-themed party over the weekend, and the university’s principal has warned of an “insidious social challenge” emerging on campus in light of the outbreak, which originated in China.

Photos of the party were originally published by the university’s student newspaper, The Queen’s Journal, on Monday, allegedly showing undergraduate trustee Tyler MacIntyre and others dressed in a surgical mask and drinking Corona-brand beers.

Global News has not been able to access those photos.

But in a Facebook post published on Monday, MacIntyre apologized for the attending the party on Feb. 1.

“This action was in poor taste and I apologize,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am aware that my participation implicitly made light of a serious issue that affects many people, both inside and outside of the Queen’s University community.”

Global News attempted to contact MacIntyre and reached out to the board of trustees and the Queen’s Alma Mater Society, but has received no response.

MacIntyre’s statement, posted to Facebook, also said he was aware that there is currently a “stigma facing Chinese students at Queen’s at this time.”

“I vehemently oppose any marginalization of the Chinese community on campus, and I deeply regret any legitimization my attendance provided.”

Also on Monday, principal of Queen’s University Patrick Deane posted a statement warning students of an “insidious social challenge” in light of the novel coronavirus in China.

“Ignorantly ostracizing Chinese and Asian students will rip apart the beautiful tapestry of our international campus and must be repudiated by everyone,” Deane’s statement read.

“Now is a time to come together and care for one another, with dignity and respect,” Tweet This

The statement does not directly mention the coronavirus party, nor does it mention any specific incidence of bigotry on campus.

Deane has yet to comment on the party itself.

Story continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, when The Queen’s Journal posted their story about the coronavirus party on the popular Facebook group Overheard at Queen’s, a debate broke out, and one of the moderators, Aimee McCurdy, stepped in, saying the page would not be tolerating racist comments.

“A lot of these comments are straight up racist. I will block you and won’t delete your comments from the post so that you will never have the chance to remove them from the internet if you choose to make racist remarks,” a Facebook comment from McCurdy read.

1:00 After 10-day construction, coronavirus hospital to receive patients in Wuhan, China After 10-day construction, coronavirus hospital to receive patients in Wuhan, China

One commenter said she was extremely disturbed by the party.

“My country is being ravaged by a horrible tragedy during in the most culturally important time of our calendar, and you want to make levity of our suffering?”

In response, several other commenters blamed Chinese hygiene for the virus.

“Maybe lets not eat bats, rats and other small pest animals, improve hygiene standards, then you can complain about how we’re being unfair about it,” a commenter posted.

“To be fair, your country’s poor hygiene is to blame for this outbreak and you know it,” another commenter posted.

Global News reached out to the commenters to ask for for further comment about their posts and about the party, but none of them wanted to speak.

Story continues below advertisement

In the end, principal Deane statement asked students and faculty on campus to treat “one another with dignity and respect.”

“This virus does not discriminate, and our greatest weapon against it is knowledge and correct, preventive action.”