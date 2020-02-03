Pickup driver arrested after alleged hit-and-run on Hamilton Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have arrested a pickup truck driver in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries on Saturday night.

Investigators say officers discovered the injured woman after responding to a collision call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tim Hortons on Rymal Road at Upper James Street.

A 48-year-old Hamilton man, who is believed to have been driving a 2019 Black Ford F150 pickup truck, was reportedly seen leaving the scene after the woman was hit and was arrested a short time after the incident, according to detectives.

Police did not disclose whether the man is facing any charges.

Anyone with information on the collision can reach out to detectives at 905-546-8965 or 905-546-8964, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

