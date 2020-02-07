Live in the Okanagan: Heat up February with live music

Heat up your schedule this week by adding these great shows to your calendar.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Vernon
Friday, Feb. 7
Rockin’ Horse at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
InVerse at The Green Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Feb. 7
Devon Coyote Trio at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Little Jungles at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Poundsign at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
David Dino White with Josh and Bex at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Heart & Hustle at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Lindsay May at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Penticton
Friday, Feb. 7
Lynne Hanson at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Old Dominion at the South Okanagan Events Centre
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Julie Masi at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Michael Daniels at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Counttessa at Cannery Brewing Co.
- Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
Lisa Biali at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Oliver
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Vagabond at Firehall Brewery
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
