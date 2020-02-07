Live in the Okanagan: Heat up February with live music

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Heat up your schedule this week by adding these great shows to your calendar.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Feb. 7

Rockin’ Horse at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

InVerse at The Green Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Feb. 7

Devon Coyote Trio at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub

Story continues below advertisement

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Little Jungles at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Poundsign at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

David Dino White with Josh and Bex at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Heart & Hustle at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Lindsay May at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Penticton

Friday, Feb. 7

Lynne Hanson at The Dream Cafe

Story continues below advertisement

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Old Dominion at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Julie Masi at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Michael Daniels at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Counttessa at Cannery Brewing Co.

Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 10

Lisa Biali at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Oliver

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Vagabond at Firehall Brewery

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.