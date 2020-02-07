Menu

Live in the Okanagan: Heat up February with live music

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 1:55 pm
Live in the Okanagan: Strum up some February fun

Heat up your schedule this week by adding these great shows to your calendar.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Feb. 7

Rockin’ Horse at The Longhorn Pub

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

InVerse at The Green Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

 

Kelowna

Friday, Feb. 7

Devon Coyote Trio at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Little Jungles at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Poundsign at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

David Dino White with Josh and Bex at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Heart & Hustle at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Lindsay May at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

Penticton

Friday, Feb. 7

Lynne Hanson at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Old Dominion at the South Okanagan Events Centre 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Julie Masi at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Michael Daniels at Slackwater Brewing 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Counttessa at Cannery Brewing Co. 

  • Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 10

Lisa Biali at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

 

Oliver

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Vagabond at Firehall Brewery

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
