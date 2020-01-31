Blood Tribe police investigate discovery of human remains

Send this page to someone via email

Blood Tribe police are investigating after the remains of a body were discovered on Friday afternoon.

Police said the remains were found at around 3 p.m. near a residence in the Levern area.

“The identity of the deceased is not known at this time and the investigation is ongoing,” Blood Tribe police said in a news release late Friday afternoon.

Global News spoke with a Blood Tribe police official who would not confirm whether the discovery is linked to the disappearance of Blood Tribe man Tyson Shade, who was last seen leaving a home in the Levern area on Jan. 14, not dressed for the weather conditions.

Anyone who may have information related to the remains that were found on Friday is asked to contact Blood Tribe Police at 403-737-3800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

