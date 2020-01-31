Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Body found near Carling Avenue being probed as ‘suspicious death’: Ottawa police

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 9:56 am
Updated January 31, 2020 10:01 am
Ottawa police say central criminal investigators are leading the case with assistance from the major crime unit.
Ottawa police say central criminal investigators are leading the case with assistance from the major crime unit. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

A body found near Carling and Kirkwood avenues on Thursday is being treated as a “suspicious death,” Ottawa police say.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Carling Avenue, west of downtown, at around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday after a dead adult was discovered, the police service said Friday.

READ MORE: Ottawa police investigating after Indigenous mural defaced at Algonquin College

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, no further information on the case was available. Police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said she couldn’t confirm the dead person’s gender or age at this time.

Central criminal investigators are leading the case with assistance from the major crime unit, according to the police force.

READ MORE: National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa defaced, police launch hate-crime probe

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceBody FoundOttawa police investigationOttawa body foundOttawa deathbody found OttawaOttawa police find dead body on Carling AvenueOttawa police investigating dead body found
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.