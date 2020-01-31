Body found near Carling Avenue being probed as ‘suspicious death’: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

A body found near Carling and Kirkwood avenues on Thursday is being treated as a “suspicious death,” Ottawa police say.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Carling Avenue, west of downtown, at around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday after a dead adult was discovered, the police service said Friday.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, no further information on the case was available. Police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said she couldn’t confirm the dead person’s gender or age at this time.

Central criminal investigators are leading the case with assistance from the major crime unit, according to the police force.

We responded to the discovery of a deceased adult located outside @ approx 11:15am yesterday in the 1400 block of Carling Ave. The suspicious death is being investigated by Central Criminal Investigations, assisted by the Major Crime Unit. No further info available at this time. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 31, 2020

