Body found near Carling Avenue being probed as ‘suspicious death’: Ottawa police

A body found near Carling and Kirkwood avenues on Thursday is being treated as a “suspicious death,” Ottawa police say.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Carling Avenue, west of downtown, at around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday after a dead adult was discovered, the police service said Friday.
As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, no further information on the case was available. Police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said she couldn’t confirm the dead person’s gender or age at this time.
Central criminal investigators are leading the case with assistance from the major crime unit, according to the police force.
