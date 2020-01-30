Canadian Forces investigating Kingston, Ont. death of 22-year-old reservist

Send this page to someone via email

The investigation into the death of Pte. Michal Beaman is in its early stages.

Beaman’s body was pulled from the Cataraqui River near the Lasalle Causeway on Wednesday afternoon.

Global News has confirmed that the investigation into Beaman’s death has been passed over to the Canadian Forces National Investigation Services.

OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit has been combing the waters near the causeway for for two days this week, looking for Beaman, a 22-year-old reservist with the 37 Signal Regiment, who went missing in Kingston on the evening of Friday, Jan. 24.

Beaman, who is from New Brunswick but was taking a course in Kingston since early January, had not been seen since he and several of his classmates went to a downtown Kingston nightclub called The Spot.

Capt. Derek Reid, public affairs officer for the Canadian Forces, said Beaman’s next of kin have been notified.

1:17 ‘We just need to find him’: Parents of missing army reservist still holding out hope ‘We just need to find him’: Parents of missing army reservist still holding out hope

Beaman’s parents travelled from New Brunswick to Kingston by car overnight Sunday, just hours after learning he was missing. They arrived on Sunday and have been staying on the base and trying to do what they can to support the search efforts in the city.

Global News spoke with Tracy Brewer, Beaman’s aunt, on Thursday who said that it has been very difficult for her family.

Reid sent out a news release on Wednesday that reads in part:

“Our condolences go out to Michal’s family, friends and colleagues. We wish to thank the community, the Kingston police and the OPP for their assistance in finding Michal.

“We will not speculate on any aspects of this situation, and will respect the investigation that is still underway,” Reid’s statement continued.

Reid said that a number of services are available to provide support for those who are struggling, including the Canadian Forces Member Assistance Program (CFMAP), Canadian Forces Health Services (CFHS), or 911 for those in crisis.

At this time, investigators cannot confirm the cause of death until the toxicology report and autopsy are completed.

