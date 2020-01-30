17-year-old girl dies following single-vehicle crash in Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old girl has died following a single-vehicle crash in Barrie Wednesday night.

At 9:10 p.m., city police say they were called to investigate a collision on Georgian Drive.

Officers determined that a vehicle travelling west lost control as it entered the curve in the road just west of the driveway into Georgian College.

The vehicle left the road after hitting a snowbank, then hit a large directional road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest in an open, snow-covered area between Georgian Drive and Highway 400, according to police.

The passenger, a 17-year-old Barrie girl, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, officers say.

The driver, a 17-year-old Barrie boy, was also transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police add.

The road was closed but was reopened at about 3:15 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Langdon of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2912 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

