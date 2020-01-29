Puslinch man charged with sexual abuse offences involving a minor: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a 44-year-old Puslinch man has been charged with sexual abuse offences against a minor from Cambridge.

According to a news release, OPP were contacted by a neighbouring police force on Jan. 24 about a sexual assault that happened at a home on Townline Road in Puslinch.

“It was reported that a female youth from Cambridge was the victim of a sexual assault,” OPP stated.

Police have charged a man with sexual assault on a person under the age of 16, invitation to sexual touching on a person under the age of 16 and sexual interference.

He will make a court appearance in Guelph on March 3.

Police said the incident is considered “isolated” and the suspect is known to the victim.

The accused is not being named by police as it may risk identifying the victim, OPP said.

Investigators would still like to hear from anyone with information related to the case. Wellington County OPP can be contacted at 1-888-310-1122 and anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477 or through their website.

